Malibu Boats Announces Leadership Transition in 2025

An announcement from Malibu Boats ( (MBUU) ) is now available.
Malibu Boats, Inc. has announced the retirement of its President, Ritchie Anderson, effective February 7, 2025, after a distinguished career in the powerboat industry. CEO Steve Menneto will take over as President, signaling a leadership transition aimed at continuing the company’s success. Anderson, who spent 12 years at Malibu and previously worked at MasterCraft Boat Company, leaves behind a legacy of operational excellence, with a strong leadership team ready to uphold Malibu’s reputation for quality and innovation in the marine industry.
