Mali union starts strike that will include gold mines

BAMAKO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mali's main workers union on Monday began a 72-hour strike over pay that will impact many of the country's gold mines, it said in a statement.

The National Union of Malian Workers (UNTM) says it represents 80% of unionised workers in the country, including miners, teachers and health workers.

The strike follows "the government's inability to put an end to the disparities" in wages and working conditions, it said.

Mali is one of Africa’s largest gold producers. Companies operating in the country include Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO and Resolute Mining RSG.AX.

(Reporting by Edward McAllister, editing Louise Heavens)

