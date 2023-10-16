News & Insights

Mali to meet or exceed forecast for industrial gold output

October 16, 2023 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Tiemoko Diallo for Reuters ->

BAMAKO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Industrial gold production in Mali, one of Africa's top producers of the precious metal, is expected to reach or even exceed its 67.7 tonnes forecast for 2023, according to a mines ministry official.

Gold production from mines, mainly owned by Barrick Gold ABX.TO, B2Gold BTO.TO, Resolute Mining RSG.AX, Allied Gold AAUC.TO and Endeavour Mining EDV.TO, stood at 45.4 tonnes at the end of August, surpassing the initial forecast of 43 tonnes, Mamadou Sidibe, head of the mines ministry's statistics department, told Reuters.

He now expects annual production to reach its forecast of 67.7 tonnes or grow further to 68.2 tonnes.

"If this trend continues, we believe that the 2023 forecasts will be reached, or even exceeded," Sidibe said, adding that strong production was usually expected during the fourth quarter of the year.

Mali's industrial gold production in 2022 totalled 66.2 tonnes.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

