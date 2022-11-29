Mali suspends issuance of mining permits until further notice

BAMAKO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mali has suspended the issuance of mining permits until further notice as it works to improve the procedure, the government said in a statement late on Monday.

"The allocation of mining titles is suspended throughout the territory as of Monday, November 28, 2022. From this date, no application for a mining title will be received or processed by the competent services," said the mines ministry.

It said it will issue another statement when the suspension is lifted.

Mali is one of Africa's top gold producers with industrial production reaching 63.4 tonnes in 2021.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

