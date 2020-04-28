World Markets

Mali parliament approves new mining code

Contributor
Tiemoko Diallo Reuters
Published

Mali's parliament on Tuesday approved a new code that eliminates mining companies' value added tax exemptions during production and shortens the period during which they are protected from fiscal changes to 20 years, a lawmaker told Reuters.

BAMAKO, April 28 (Reuters) - Mali's parliament on Tuesday approved a new code that eliminates mining companies' value added tax exemptions during production and shortens the period during which they are protected from fiscal changes to 20 years, a lawmaker told Reuters.

The new code, which shortens the so-called "stability period" from 30 years under the current code, now heads to President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita for his signature, said national lawmaker Boubacar Sissoko.

Keita's government formally proposed the new code last August, but it had languished in parliament over a technical dispute between the government and legislators.

Mali is one of Africa's largest gold producers. Companies operating in the country include Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO and AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Aaron.Ross@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 1702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the U.S. Can Learn From Europe as States Look to Open Back Up

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss what the U.S. can learn from Europe as states look to open back up.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular