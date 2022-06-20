Mali misses $40 million treasury bond payment - debt agency
DAKAR, June 20 (Reuters) - Mali has failed to pay 25 billion CFA francs ($39.74 million) in principal on a treasury bond that was due June 16, the West African debt agency Umoa-Titres said on Monday.
Mali is under sanctions by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS following two coups.
($1 = 629.1100 CFA francs)
