World Markets

Mali misses $40 million treasury bond payment - debt agency

Contributor
Nellie Peyton Reuters
Published

Mali has failed to pay 25 billion CFA francs ($39.74 million) in principal on a treasury bond that was due June 16, the West African debt agency Umoa-Titres said on Monday.

DAKAR, June 20 (Reuters) - Mali has failed to pay 25 billion CFA francs ($39.74 million) in principal on a treasury bond that was due June 16, the West African debt agency Umoa-Titres said on Monday.

Mali is under sanctions by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS following two coups.

($1 = 629.1100 CFA francs)

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular