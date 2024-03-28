Mali issues $133 mln bond on regional market

News & Insights

BAMAKO, March 28 (Reuters) - Mali has issued an 80 billion CFA franc ($133 million) bond on the regional market to fund infrastructure projects, the West African country's finance ministry said on Thursday.

The bond, which has a subscription period that runs from March 14 to 29, will have an interest rate of 6.50% and a 10-year maturity with a grace period of 3 years.

"The purpose of the issuance is to mobilise resources to finance infrastructure development planned in the 2024 budget," the ministry said in a statement.

It is being sold in units of 10,000 CFA francs.

($1 = 603.7500 CFA francs)

