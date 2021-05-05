Mali grains output falls 1% to 10.4 mln T in 2020/21 season

BAMAKO, May 5 (Reuters) - Mali produced 10.4 million tonnes of grains in the 2020/21 season, down about 1% from the previous season, and recorded a surplus of 3.9 million tonnes, agriculture ministry statistics showed on Wednesday.

Maize and rice accounted for the bulk of the West African country's grain production, at 3.5 million tonnes and 3 million tonnes respectively, with millet and sorghum coming in next.

Mali had initially forecast that production would rise to 11.9 million tonnes, from 10.5 million tonnes in 2019/20, but maize and rice output fell because of late rains and a delayed start to the growing season, the agriculture ministry said.

The farming season in Mali runs from April to March, with a production phase that ends around October followed by a marketing phase.

Below is a table giving a breakdown of cereal production. All figures are in tonnes:

2020/21 Production

2019/20 Production Millet

1,921,171

1,878,527 Sorghum

1,822,694

1,511,110 Rice

3,010,027

3,196,336 Maize

3,516,865

3,816,536 Wheat

37,124

8,226 Fonio

44,014

40 538 Total

10,359,895

