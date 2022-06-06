Mali gold mining revenue rises 23% in 2021

BAMAKO, June 6 (Reuters) - State revenue from gold mining companies in Mali rose 23% year-on-year in 2021 to 564.5 billion CFA francs ($931 million) after certain tax allowances were ended, a mines ministry official said on Monday.

Mali is one of Africa's top gold producers and home to industrial mines operated by companies including Barrick Gold ABX.TO, B2GOLDBTO.TO, Resolute Mining RSG.AX, AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J and Hummingbird Resources HUMR.L.

Mining, mostly for gold, is a pillar of the country's economy, accounting for nearly 10% of gross domestic product (GDP) in recent years.

"The increase (in revenue) is due to the lifting of certain exemptions granted to some," said Mamadou Sidibe, director of the ministry's statistics unit.

Mali's industrial gold output was 63.4 tonnes in 2021, a 2.6% drop from the previous year.

($1 = 606.5000 CFA francs)

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by David Gregorio)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.