Mali gold mine workers to go on 72-hour strike

Reuters
The main union in Mali, which represents workers at most of the country's gold mines, said its members would launch a 72-hour strike beginning at midnight on Tuesday to push for better pay and bonuses.

The National Union of Malian Workers (UNTM) says it represents 80% of unionised workers in the country, including miners, teachers and health workers.

"I confirm we will go on strike for 72 hours," UNTM secretary general Yacouba Katile told Reuters. "There has not been an agreement between us and the authorities."

Mali is one of Africa's largest gold producers. Companies operating in the country include Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO and Resolute Mining RSG.AX.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Aaron.Ross@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 1702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Most Popular