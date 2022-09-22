Mali economy expected to grow 4.2% in 2022 despite sanctions, says president

Adds quote, context and detail

BAMAKO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mali's economy is expected to grow by 4.2% in 2022, interim President Assimi Goita said during an address to the nation on Thursday.

The West African country was under stiff economic and financial sanctions for the first half of this year due to the ruling military junta's failure to hold promised elections.

The sanctions, imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), were lifted in July after military leaders proposed a 24-month transition to democracy and published a new electoral law.

"Growth should accelerate in 2022 to reach 4.2% despite the negative effects of ECOWAS economic and financial sanctions and the Ukraine crisis," Goita said.

The economy grew by 3.1% in 2021 and was in recession the previous year, he added.

Mali has been under military rule since a coup in August 2020.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Alex Richardson)

