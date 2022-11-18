Mali creates new company to get bigger slice of mining wealth

By law, the Malian state holds stakes of between 10% and 20% in those subsidiaries.

"For the mines that will be developed by Sorem, the state will get 100% of the benefits," Souleymane Gueye, president of the legal commission of Mali's transitional government, said on state radio on Friday.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo in Bamako Writing by Helen Reid in Johannesburg Editing by Mark Potter)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.