Mali 2023/24 grains output falls, preliminary results show

BAMAKO, March 22 (Reuters) - Mali's grains output fell to 9.9 million metric tons in the 2023/24 farming season from 10.2 million in the previous year, the West African country's Prime Minister Choguel Maiga said on Friday.

Mali is the region's second-biggest grain producer after Nigeria and exports crops to neighbouring countries.

"The results obtained during the past campaign are flattering and encouraging", Maiga said on state radio after a meeting on the outcome of the agricultural campaign.

However, the 2023/24 output is also lower than the forecast of 10.9 million tons the agriculture ministry made at the start of the campaign.

An official from the Ministry of Agriculture, Balla Keita, told Reuters that the numbers were still provisional.

Mali's agricultural season runs from April to April, with a production phase that starts in May or June and ends in September or October.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

