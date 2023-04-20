US Markets

Malfunction halts Motiva Port Arthur Texas coker restart, sources say

HOUSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The small coker at Motiva Enterprises 626,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery may be shut for two weeks after the unit's restart was stopped by a malfunction, two people familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

Motiva was in the process of raising production on the DCU-1 coker to its full 54,000-bpd capacity, when the unit malfunctioned on Wednesday, leading to the shutdown, the sources said.

A Motiva spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

Motiva's Port Arthur refinery is the largest in the United States.

DCU-1 was restarting after being shut for six weeks of planned maintenance work, the sources said. It had been expected to be in full production by Thursday morning.

DCU-1 is the smaller of two cokers at the Motiva refinery. The cokers convert residual crude oil from distillation units into either motor fuel feedstocks or petroleum coke, which can be a coal substitute.

The 110,000-bpd DCU-2 coker continues in operation.

