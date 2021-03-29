World Markets

Maldives to raise $200 mln via 5-yr Islamic bonds -document

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - The government of the Maldives plans to raise $200 million via a five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, yielding 10.5%, according to a document seen on Monday.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, HSBC HSBA.L and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Monday, the document showed.

The bonds were rated B3 by Moody's and the settlement of the issue will be on April 8, the document showed.

The 144A/ Reg S bonds would be issued at a discount and the tender proceeds would be capped in alignment of the net proceeds of the new issue.

REG S bonds are those that are not registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and cannot be sold to a U.S. investor, whereas 144A offerings are U.S. private placements for U.S. investors.

