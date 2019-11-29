Maldives mulling yen bond issue

TOKYO, Nov 29 (IFR) - The Republic of Maldives is considering issuing yen-denominated bonds, according to three sources.

The Indian Ocean country has hired a Japanese bank for the yen bond issue, according to two of the sources.

"I hear lots of work needs to be done, but I am aware that the discussion [for the issuance] is going on," one of them said.

Issuing a Samurai bond in the Japanese financial market was one of the key measures the Maldives government set out in its medium term debt management strategy for 2020 to 2022 that it submitted to the country's parliament in July.

Japanese bankers think the Maldives, rated B2/B+ by Moody's/Fitch, would need a guarantee from Japan Bank for International Cooperation to sell bonds to Japanese investors. This was the case with Malaysia recently and a similar arrangement is expected to be used by the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka later this year.

The Maldives made its debut in the international capital market two years ago with a US$200m five-year bond which was reopened for another US$50m later in the year. Both deals were led by BoCom International. It returned to the offshore bond market last year with a US$100m private placement through First Abu Dhabi Bank.

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland)

