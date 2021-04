Malaysia's Top Glove says it has resolved all indicators of forced labour

Adds Impactt findings

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation TPGC.KL said it had resolved all indicators of forced labour in its operations, citing a report by independent consultant Impactt Limited.

The world's largest medical glove maker said it had resolved all eleven indicators of forced labour as determined by the International Labour Organization. The resolution has been verified by Impactt in a report dated April 22, Top Glove added.

Top Glove had appointed London-based Impactt to assess its trade, human rights and labour practices after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2020 placed products of two of its units on an import ban due to suspicion of forced labour.

In March, the consultancy said it had "no longer" found indicators of systemic forced labour within the group as of January, as indicators among direct employees such as abuse of vulnerability, restriction of movement, excessive overtime or the withholding of wages were not found.

It had said the company was making progress on other indicators such as the retention of identity documents, and abusive working and living conditions.

Impactt said Top Glove had made further progress on the remaining indicators, and it was of the opinion that the manufacturer had eliminated all indicators of systemic forced labour in its direct operations.

"Considering the Group's ongoing actions, these indicators are no longer present at Top Glove at a level to indicate systemic forced labour," it said in a statement.

The consultancy will conduct another verification in July.

Last month, the United States extended its ban to all disposable gloves originating in Top Glove factories in Malaysia, saying it had sufficient information to determine labour abuses at the company.

Top Glove has said its glove production has been hit because of the U.S. ban.

