Malaysia's Top Glove reports death of worker due to Covid-19, first since outbreak at firm

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL has reported that a worker died on Saturday due to Covid-19, the first death since the outbreak at its dormitories and factories in October.

The world's largest glove maker told Reuters in an email that the 29-year-old worker from Nepal had worked at its manufacturing facility in Klang, 40 km west of the capital Kuala Lumpur, for more than two years.

(Reporting by Liz Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

