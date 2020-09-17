Malaysia's Top Glove quarterly profit soars on virus-driven demand

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysian glove maker Top Glove Corporation Bhd reported a multifold jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, beating analyst estimates, on strong global demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian glove maker Top Glove Corporation Bhd TPGC.KL reported a multifold jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, beating analyst estimates, on strong global demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The world's top glove maker posted its highest-ever net profit of 1.29 billion ringgit ($311.37 million) for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with 74.2 million ringgit a year ago, surpassing the 349.2 million ringgit analyst estimate from a poll by Refinitiv.

Revenue was up 161% year-on-year to 3.11 billion ringgit.

Glove demand remains at a "supernormal level", Top Glove said in a statement, estimating demand to grow 25% next year and 15% post-pandemic.

The firm said the protective gear would still be required when a vaccine becomes available.

The firm has also earmarked 8 billion ringgit for capital expenditure over the next six years.

($1 = 4.1430 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More