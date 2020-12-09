Malaysia's Top Glove posts record quarterly profit in Q1

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL on Wednesday posted a more than 20-fold jump in first-quarter net profit bolstered by continued high demand for gloves, operational efficiencies and higher selling prices.

Net profit for the September-November period grew 2,030% to 2.38 billion ringgit ($585.49 million) from 111.4 million ringgit a year ago, the world's largest glove manufacturer said in a filing to Malaysia's bourse.

Revenue rose 294% to 4.76 billion ringgit.

($1 = 4.0650 ringgit)

