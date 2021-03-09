Malaysia's Top Glove posts record profit in Q2

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd posted a record profit in the second quarter of the financial year, as continued demand for gloves globally boosted sales, the company said on Tuesday.

Profits soared to 2.87 billion ringgit ($695.93 million) in December-February from 115.7 million ringgit during the same period a year ago.

The world's largest medical gloves manufacturer has reported record profits for three consecutive quarters, benefiting from high demand for rubber gloves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm also posted record revenue of 5.37 billion ringgit in the same period, up 336% from a year ago.

($1 = 4.1240 ringgit)

