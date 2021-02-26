Malaysia's Top Glove plans to raise $1.9 bln via secondary listing in Hong Kong

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL said on Friday it had proposed to raise about HK$14.95 billion ($1.93 billion) by issuing up to 1.50 billion shares via a secondary listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Malaysia's top disposable medical glove maker floated the idea to seek a listing in Hong Kong in September, after seeing a pandemic-driven demand boom for its products.

($1 = 7.7569 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

