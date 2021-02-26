Malaysia's Top Glove plans to raise $1.9 bln via secondary listing in Hong Kong

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Top Glove Corp said on Friday it had proposed to raise about HK$14.95 billion ($1.93 billion) by issuing up to 1.50 billion shares via a secondary listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL said on Friday it had proposed to raise about HK$14.95 billion ($1.93 billion) by issuing up to 1.50 billion shares via a secondary listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Malaysia's top disposable medical glove maker floated the idea to seek a listing in Hong Kong in September, after seeing a pandemic-driven demand boom for its products.

($1 = 7.7569 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters