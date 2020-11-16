Malaysia's Top Glove Corp shares tumble after strict lockdown on worker dormitories

Shares in Top Glove Corp Bhd fell as much as 9.72% in early trade on Tuesday, as the company seeks clarity on strict lockdown on worker dormitories where COVID-19 cases are rising.

Malaysia's security ministry on Monday tightened movement curbs in an area where Top Glove worker dormitories are located, to enable targeted coronavirus screenings of workers and residents.

