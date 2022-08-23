Malaysia's top court upholds guilty verdict against Najib in 1MDB case

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Federal Court on Tuesday upheld former prime minister Najib Razak's guilty conviction and a 12-year jail sentence on corruption charges.

The top court also denied Najib's request for a stay of sentence.

This was Najib's final appeal.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, editing by Ed Osmond)

