Malaysia's Supermax temporarily halts operations on COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian glove maker Supermax Corp Bhd SUPM.KL has temporarily stopped work at its manufacturing facility after discovering several COVID-19 infections among its factory workers.

The company said in a bourse filing on Tuesday evening that it would shut down its facility in Klang, 40km west of Kuala Lumpur, from Wednesday to Friday.

The third-largest glove manufacturer in Malaysia by market value said it periodically conducts COVID-19 screening tests for workers at all its factories.

"The Company has recorded its first cases of COVID-19 infection, suspected to have come from external transporters based on our preliminary findings," it said.

Larger rival Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL saw its Klang site become Malaysia's largest virus cluster after over 5,000 workers tested positive last year.

(Reporting by Liz Lee. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

