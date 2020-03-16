Malaysia's stock exchange to operate as usual during nationwide movement curbs - paper

Malaysia's stock exchange will operate as usual during the March 18-31 nationwide movement curbs announced by the prime minister in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Edge Financial daily reported on its website on Tuesday.

Bursa Malaysia did not respond to a request for comment.

