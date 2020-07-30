Malaysia’s Stock Exchange Eyes Blockchain for Bond Market Digitization
Malaysiaâs national stock exchange will explore the digitization of the countryâs bond market through a proof-of-concept blockchain project.
- Known as Project Harbour, the initiative will use distributed ledger technology (DLT) as a register for the Labuan Financial Exchangeâs (LFX) bond marketplace.
- LFX is a subsidiary of Bursa Malaysia, the countryâs stock exchange, which is collaborating with Singapore-based fintech development firm Hashstacs on the project.
- The project will use DLT to enable a single source of information to be shared securely between participating banks and the exchange, a company press release said.
- DLT could create an industry-wide ecosystem that would pave the way for a âcomplete solutionâ in the clearing and settlement of bonds on the platform, said Hashstacsâ managing director, Benjamin Soh.
- The trial will also look at improving operational efficiency and reducing cost for the exchange and for bond issuance.
- Bursa Malaysia, along with the Securities Commission of Malaysia, Labuan Financial Services Authority, CIMB Investment Bank Berhad and others will use Hashstacâs infrastructure to test and manage the end to end life-cycle of the bonds.
See also: Malaysian Watchdog Plans to Extend Crypto Regulations to Wallet Providers
Related Stories
- Police Arrest 27 Alleged Masterminds Behind $5.7B Plus Token Crypto Scam
- Cardano Introduces Proof-of-Stake With âShelleyâ Hard Fork
- Coinbase Now Offers 2% Rewards on Dai Stablecoin Accounts
- Marine Corps Bans Crypto Mining Apps From Government-Issued Mobile Devices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.