Malaysia’s Stock Exchange Eyes Blockchain for Bond Market Digitization

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Bursa Malaysia (Goombung/Shutterstock)

Malaysiaâs national stock exchange will explore the digitization of the countryâs bond market through a proof-of-concept blockchain project.

  • Known as Project Harbour, the initiative will use distributed ledger technology (DLT) as a register for the Labuan Financial Exchangeâs (LFX) bond marketplace.
  • LFX is a subsidiary of Bursa Malaysia, the countryâs stock exchange, which is collaborating with Singapore-based fintech development firm Hashstacs on the project.
  • The project will use DLT to enable a single source of information to be shared securely between participating banks and the exchange, a company press release said.
  • DLT could create an industry-wide ecosystem that would pave the way for a âcomplete solutionâ in the clearing and settlement of bonds on the platform, said Hashstacsâ managing director, Benjamin Soh.
  • The trial will also look at improving operational efficiency and reducing cost for the exchange and for bond issuance.
  • Bursa Malaysia, along with the Securities Commission of Malaysia, Labuan Financial Services Authority, CIMB Investment Bank Berhad and others will use Hashstacâs infrastructure to test and manage the end to end life-cycle of the bonds.

