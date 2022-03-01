Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas posts Q4 profit

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas PETR.UL, on Tuesday swung to a fourth-quarter profit of 13.4 billion ringgit ($3.20 billion), compared with a loss of 1.1 billion ringgit in the same period a year ago.

Revenue rose 74% to 76.6 billion ringgit in the December quarter, due mainly to favourable prices for all products, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 4.1900 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu Editing by Ed Davies)

