Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas posts Q4 profit

Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, on Tuesday swung to a fourth-quarter profit of 13.4 billion ringgit ($3.20 billion), compared with a loss of 1.1 billion ringgit in the same period a year ago.

Revenue rose 74% to 76.6 billion ringgit in the December quarter, due mainly to favourable prices for all products, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 4.1900 ringgit)

