Nov 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Sime Darby SIME.KL said on Friday that its unit has entered into an agreement with Columbia Asia Healthcare to sell its interest in Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care for 5.7 billion ringgit ($1.21 billion).

($1 = 4.7060 ringgit)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.