Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation concerned over possible U.S. import ban

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation Bhd SIPL.KL flagged concern on Friday regarding a possible ban by customs authorities in the United States, a key growing market for the firm in the world's second largest producer and exporter of palm oil.

After reports this week identified Sime Darby as the next target of an import ban by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the company said it had not been given an opportunity to explain a petition filed against it.

Despite attempts to engage with the agency, it added in a statement, Sime Darby had been unable to address matters raised in the petition filed with the CBP by a non-government organisation.

Sime Darby's annual exports to the United States are valued at about $5 million, it added.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

