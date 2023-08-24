News & Insights

Malaysia's Sime Darby jumps 5% on plans to buy $768 mln majority stake in UMW

August 24, 2023 — 09:06 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby SIME.KL opened about 5% higher on Friday, a day after it disclosed plans to buy a majority stake in local industrial group UMW Holdings UMWS.KL for 3.57 billion ringgit ($768.24 million).

The 61.2% stake in UMW is being sold by the country's top asset manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), the biggest shareholder in both Sime Darby and UMW.

Shares of Sime Darby rose as much as 4.7% to 2.21 ringgit as of 0100 GMT.

UMW shares rose 5% in early trade.

($1 = 4.6470 ringgit)

