Markets

Malaysia's Serba Dinamik says to take legal action against auditor KPMG

Contributors
Liz Lee Reuters
Joseph Sipalan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Malaysia's Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd will take legal action against its auditor KPMG for negligence and breach of contract, its chairman Mohamed Ilyas Pakeer Mohamed said on Tuesday.

Adds details, request for comment from KPMG paragraph 3

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd SERB.KL will take legal action against its auditor KPMG for negligence and breach of contract, its chairman Mohamed Ilyas Pakeer Mohamed said on Tuesday.

KPMG has "negligently red flagged some issues", he said at a news conference.

The company said it will be seeking punitive and aggravated damages from KPMG.

KPMG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In May, Serba said KPMG had not been able to verify contracts and transactions worth 3.5 billion ringgit ($842.97 million) with 11 customers of the oil and gas services group.

Serba rejected the concerns and has said it saw no issues with the existence or legitimacy of the contracts.

Its shares have dropped around 60% since the audit issues were made public.

($1 = 4.1520 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Martin Petty)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular