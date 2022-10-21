Malaysia's September CPI rises 4.5% y/y, less than forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.5% from a year earlier in September, government data showed on Friday.

The rise was less than the 4.6% growth forecast by 16 economists in a Reuters poll. In August, the index had risen 4.7%.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)

