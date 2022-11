KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production in September rose 10.8% from a year earlier, above expectations, government data showed on Tuesday.

September's factory output had been forecast to expand 10.3%, according to economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.