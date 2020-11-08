Commodities

Malaysia's Sept factory output rises 1% y/y, below forecast

Rozanna Latiff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysia's industrial production grew for a third straight month in September, rising 1% from a year earlier, though the pace of growth was below expectations, government data showed on Monday.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production grew for a third straight month in September, rising 1% from a year earlier, though the pace of growth was below expectations, government data showed on Monday.

It was lower than the 1.7% expansion forecast for the month by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The output index, which measures factory production from the manufacturing, mining and electricity generation sectors, had risen in September from a revised 0.2% expansion seen in the prior month.

September's increase was driven by growth in the manufacturing sector, which rose 4.3% on-year, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Mining and electricity output were down 9.6% and 2.1%, respectively, data from the department showed.

Malaysian exports had risen at their fastest pace in nearly two years in September, surging 13.6% on-year amid increased demand for manufactured and agricultural goods, government data showed last month.

