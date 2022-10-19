Malaysia's Sept exports up 30.1% on-year, below forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose 30.1% in September, slightly below forecast, government data showed on Wednesday.

September's exports had been expected to rise 31.2%, according to 15 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in September grew 33% from a year earlier, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts had expected an increase of 46.5%.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 31.7 billion ringgit ($6.72 billion) in September.

($1 = 4.7190 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies)

