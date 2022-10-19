Commodities

Malaysia's Sept exports up 30.1% on-year, below forecast

Contributor
Rozanna Latiff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SAMSUL SAID

Malaysia's exports rose 30.1% in September, slightly below forecast, government data showed on Wednesday.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose 30.1% in September, slightly below forecast, government data showed on Wednesday.

September's exports had been expected to rise 31.2%, according to 15 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in September grew 33% from a year earlier, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts had expected an increase of 46.5%.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 31.7 billion ringgit ($6.72 billion) in September.

($1 = 4.7190 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8004; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular