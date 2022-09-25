Commodities

Malaysia's Sept 1 - 25 palm oil exports rise 20.9 pct -ITS

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1 - 25 rose 20.9 percent to 1,168,627 tonnes from 966,655 tonnes shipped during August 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for September 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS

PALM PRODUCTS

                                Sept 1 - 25         Aug 1 - 25

   Crude palm oil                   199,625            230,665

   RBD palm oil                     127,107             66,625

   RBD palm olein                   372,895            270,970

   RBD palm stearin                  95,405             86,345

   Crude palm kernel oil             19,400             16,740

   Palm fatty acid distillate        39,535             54,760


TOP PALM MARKETS

                                Sept 1 - 25         Aug 1 - 25

   European Union                   234,775            282,580

   China                            190,655            107,610

   India & subcontinent             200,550            207,200


(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
August               1,299,116         +20,537       +1.6
July                 1,278,579         +10,056       +0.8
June                 1,268,523         -147,046       -10.4



