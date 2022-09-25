Malaysia's Sept 1 - 25 palm oil exports rise 20.9 pct -ITS
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1 - 25 rose 20.9 percent to 1,168,627 tonnes from 966,655 tonnes shipped during August 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for September 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Sept 1 - 25 Aug 1 - 25 Crude palm oil 199,625 230,665 RBD palm oil 127,107 66,625 RBD palm olein 372,895 270,970 RBD palm stearin 95,405 86,345 Crude palm kernel oil 19,400 16,740 Palm fatty acid distillate 39,535 54,760 TOP PALM MARKETS Sept 1 - 25 Aug 1 - 25 European Union 234,775 282,580 China 190,655 107,610 India & subcontinent 200,550 207,200 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % August 1,299,116 +20,537 +1.6 July 1,278,579 +10,056 +0.8 June 1,268,523 -147,046 -10.4 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
