Malaysia's Sept 1-25 palm oil exports at 1,165,690 tons - SGS

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) estimates exports of Malaysian palm oil products for the period of Sept. 1-25 at 1,165,690 metric tons, according to LSEG.

For historic SGS data on total exports, click PALMTOT-MY

For SGS export data by palm products, click 0#PALMEX-SGS

For SGS export data by destination, click 0#PALMEX-SGS2

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.