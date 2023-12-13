News & Insights

Malaysia's Sapura Energy gets financiers' nod for $2.2 bln debt restructuring

December 13, 2023 — 01:34 am EST

Written by Shivangi Lahiri for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Sapura Energy SAEN.KL said it had received confirmation that at least 75% of financiers of its 10.3 billion ringgit ($2.19 billion) multi-currency financing facilities have approved a debt restructuring scheme proposed by the company.

The oil and gas services provider said in a statement on Wednesday that the confirmation marks a "significant milestone" in its reset plan, which includes addressing its debts and amounts owed to trade creditors.

The company said negotiations with the financiers on the proposed restructuring scheme had been ongoing since September last year.

Sapura Energy added that the restructuring exercise also involved around 1.5 billion ringgit in claims from vendors.

"This is indeed a positive step towards regularising our financial position, ultimately helping Sapura Energy exit from its status as a Practice Note 17 company," said Sapura Energy Group CEO Mohd Anuar Taib.

($1 = 4.7040 ringgit)

