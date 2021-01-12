Malaysia's Pharmaniaga signs COVID vaccine agreement with China's Sinovac

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia Pharmaniaga Bhd PHMA.KL has signed an agreement with China's Sinovac SVA.O to purchase ready-to-fill COVID-19 vaccines and later to manufacture the vaccine domestically, it said on Tuesday.

Pharmaniaga said in a filing to the bourse that the company will carry out a fill-and-finish process of the vaccine in Malaysia, and will subsequently enter into local manufacturing, under license from Sinovac for its technology and know-how.

"This will also help Pharmaniaga in long-term partnerships, including technology transfer to grow the sector in Malaysia," the company said.

Malaysia has been in talks to secure a total of 23.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Sinovac and another Chinese manufacturer CanSino Biologics, and from Russia's Gamaleya Institute, the maker of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The Southeast Asian nation has also procured coronavirus vaccines from U.S. and German drugmakers Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DEP, as well as British-Swedish biopharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.