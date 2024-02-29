News & Insights

Malaysia's Petronas signs agreement with Japan consortium, Petroleum Sarawak

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 29, 2024 — 01:35 am EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Petronas IPO-PETO.KL said on Thursday it had signed a storage site agreement through its unit, with Petroleum Sarawak and a Japanese consortium for its M3 depleted field offshore Sarawak in Malaysia.

The consortium consisted of Japan Petroleum Exploration 1662.T and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, 9107.T among others.

