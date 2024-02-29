Malaysia's Petronas signs agreement with Japan consortium, Petroleum Sarawak

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Petronas IPO-PETO.KL said on Thursday it had signed a storage site agreement through its unit, with Petroleum Sarawak and a Japanese consortium for its M3 depleted field offshore Sarawak in Malaysia.

The consortium consisted of Japan Petroleum Exploration 1662.T and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, 9107.T among others.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.