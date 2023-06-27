News & Insights

SHEL

Malaysia's Petronas sees domestic oil, gas output peaking by 2024

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

June 27, 2023 — 01:33 am EDT

Written by Emily Chow, Muyu Xu, Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

Adds comments

SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas sees its domestic oil and gas production peaking at about 2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) by 2024, its exploration executives said on Tuesday.

About 60-70% of its production is natural gas and will remain so going forward, Adif Zulkifli, executive vice president & CEO upstream, said at the Energy Asia conference.

"We continue to look for more gas portfolio, but of course, there is commitment in Malaysia, I think we need to continue to do some oil exploration to fill up our refineries," he added.

Petronas also aims to expand its overseas portfolio to 700,000 boepd by 2024 as it ramps up output from its Canada LNG joint venture, said Adif and Mohamed Firouz Asnan, senior vice president, Malaysia petroleum management, upstream business.

Mohamed said the combined 2.7 million boepd of domestic and overseas production are expected to be maintained until 2030.

Petronas recorded an average production of 2.4 million boepd in 2022, including domestic and overseas output, it said in its fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

The company owns 25% of the 14 million metric tons per year LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia, led by Shell SHEL.L.

(Reporting by Emily Chow, Muyu Xu and Mei Mei Chu; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.