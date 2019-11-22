Malaysia's Petronas says will not participate in Aramco IPO

Krishna N. Das Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Malaysian state energy company Petronas will not participate in Saudi Aramco's initial public offering, Petronas told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier this month, Petronas had said it was approached by Aramco to participate in the Saudi oil giant's listing.

