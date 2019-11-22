Malaysia's Petronas says will not participate in Aramco IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian state energy company Petronas PETR.UL will not participate in Saudi Aramco's initial public offering, Petronas told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier this month, Petronas had said it was approached by Aramco to participate in the Saudi oil giant's listing.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Kim Coghill)

