Malaysia's Petronas says fire occurred at SSGP pipeline

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian state energy firm Petronas said that a fire incident occurred at the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) near KP 132, nearby Lawas, Sarawak on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident is believed to have involved a third-party contractor performing work unrelated to pipeline operations near the Right-of-Way (ROW) area, and a police report has been lodged for the same, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.