Malaysia's Petronas says fire occurred at SSGP pipeline

November 16, 2022 — 08:26 am EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian state energy firm Petronas said that a fire incident occurred at the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) near KP 132, nearby Lawas, Sarawak on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident is believed to have involved a third-party contractor performing work unrelated to pipeline operations near the Right-of-Way (ROW) area, and a police report has been lodged for the same, the company said in a statement.

