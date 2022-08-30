Malaysia's Petronas reports higher profit; doubles payout to government

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy company Petronas PETR.UL on Tuesday reported a surge in second-quarter profit, boosted by higher oil and gas prices and said that it would double its dividend to the government this year.

The world's fourth-biggest LNG exporter said profit for the April-June period totalled 23 billion ringgit ($5.13 billion), compared with 9.6 billion ringgit profit in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose 63% to 93.3 billion ringgit.

Petronas will pay the Malaysian government, its sole shareholder, a total of 50 billion ringgit ($11.16 billion)in a dividend this year, president and group CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik said at a media briefing.

The company was earlier expected to pay 25 billion ringgit - the same as last year - but the government made a request for a higher amount, he said.

Petronas is a significant source of revenue for the Malaysian government, which is grappling with higher expenses this year for subsidies and cash aid payments to offset inflation.

The government has said it expects to spend a record $18 billion in subsidies for fuel and cooking oil amid surging commodity prices.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik said oil prices would start to correct gradually next year as supply normalises.

($1 = 4.4800 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; +603-2333-8005; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.