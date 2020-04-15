Malaysia's Petronas raises $6 bln in first bond offering in 5 years

Adds details on bond sale

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Petronas said on Wednesday it raised $6 billion in a multi-tranche senior bond offering, the state oil company's first such sale in five years.

Petronas' return to the bond market comes as oil prices CLc1, LCOc1 trade near 18-year lows after losing more than half their value this year. The company has warned of project delays due to coronavirus-related lockdowns around the world, and other global oil companies have said they are cutting spending and slowing investments as well. O/R

Petronas PETR.UL said it raised $2.25 billion from 10-year conventional notes priced at 3.65%, $2.75 billion from 30-year notes at 4.55%, and $1 billion from 40-year notes at 4.8%.

"There were robust demands for the bonds with the order books reaching $37 billion at the time of pricing, which was one of the largest order books by an Asian issuer ever," the company said in a statement.

It was the company's first bond sale since a $5 billion offering in March 2015.

Petronas said the proceeds will used by the parent company or subsidiaries for refinancing, capital expenditures, working capital and general corporate expenses.

Petronas is the sole custodian of the oil and gas resources in Malaysia, which ranks among the world's top five exporters of liquefied natural gas by capacity.

The oil and gas company is fully owned by the Malaysian government, and according to ratings agency Fitch, has accounted for 15% of the state's revenue over the last five years.

Its biggest domestic project, the $27 billion refining and petrochemical Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC), suffered a setback last month after a fire and explosion killed five. The project, in which Saudi Aramco 2222.SE is a partner, is set to begin commercial operations this year.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)

