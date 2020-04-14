Malaysia's Petronas raises $6 billion in first bond offering in five years

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil company Petronas raised $6 billion in a multi-tranche senior bond offering, the company said on Wednesday.

It was the company's first bond sale since a $5 billion offering in March 2015.

Petronas said the 10-year conventional notes were priced to yield 3.65%, and the 30-year notes at 4.55%.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8036; Reuters Messaging: ananthalakshmi.as.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.