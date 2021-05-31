Malaysia's Petronas Q1 profit doubles as commodity prices recover

Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas on Monday posted a more than doubling in first-quarter profit on the back of a recovery in commodity prices and lower overall costs.

The world's fourth-biggest LNG exporter said post-tax profit was 9.3 billion ringgit ($2.25 billion) for the January to March period, against 4.5 billion ringgit in the same quarter last year.

($1 = 4.1250 ringgit)

