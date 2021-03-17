US Markets

Malaysia's Petronas prices $600 million bond offering

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas on Thursday said it has priced a $600 million single tranche seven-year note.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas on Thursday said it has priced a $600 million single tranche seven-year note.

Petronas said in a statement the notes were priced at 85 basis points over the seven-year U.S. treasury to yield 2.112%.

It also said the issuance marks the first corporate bond issued by wholly owned subsidiary Petronas Energy Canada Ltd.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular