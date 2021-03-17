Malaysia's Petronas prices $600 million bond offering

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas on Thursday said it has priced a $600 million single tranche seven-year note.

Petronas said in a statement the notes were priced at 85 basis points over the seven-year U.S. treasury to yield 2.112%.

It also said the issuance marks the first corporate bond issued by wholly owned subsidiary Petronas Energy Canada Ltd.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.