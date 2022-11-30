Malaysia's Petronas posts third quarter profit

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, on Wednesday posted a profit in the third quarter thanks to favourable prices for major products and the impact of the exchange rate.

The company reported profit of 30.8 billion ringgit in the third quarter, compared with a profit of 16.3 billion ringgit in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue rose to 99.2 billion ringgit, compared with 61.8 billion ringgit a year ago, the company said.

